West Nile leaders concerned about blood bank constraints

Leaders in the West Nile sub-region are concerned about the frequent breakdown of blood collection vehicles for the Arua Regional Blood Bank, which is affecting the effective process of blood collection. Isaac Atiku, the Regional Manager of Arua Blood Bank, noted that the only blood collection vehicle they have is in a poor mechanical condition which culminates in high operational costs. He made the revelations while at a meeting where leaders were discussing the West Nile Health Sector Joint Performance Review Mission in Arua city.