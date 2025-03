Wakiso family urges UMEME to honor UGX 500M compensation order

A family in Wakiso, whose son was electrocuted and left with permanent disability, is worried that UMEME has not met the compensation charge of 500 million shillings that the court ordered the company to pay in a judgment delivered in 2023. With UMEME now exiting electricity distribution, they fear they may never receive the compensation. They are calling on UMEME to honor the court judgment and pay what is owed.