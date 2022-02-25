USAID supports move to aid vulnerable children

The USAID through its Strategic Information Technical Support (SITES) Activity, has today handed over a new computer server worth more than UGX 70m to support the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development (MGLSD) in tracking and monitoring interventions that benefit orphans and vulnerable children in Uganda. The server will enable real-time granular data analysis, reporting, and analytical dashboards and is expected to improve speed while allowing the collection of more robust data than previously done.