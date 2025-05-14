UPDF amendment Bill: Attorney General defends court martial trials

The Attorney General, Kiryowa Kiwanuka, has denied that the Supreme Court ruling stated that civilians cannot be tried in the General Court Martial. Instead, the ruling addressed issues related to impartiality in the matters being handled by the same court. These are some of the issues raised in the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which has begun considering amendments to the UPDF Amendment Bill, 2025. The amendments aim to address the issue of civilians being tried in military courts.