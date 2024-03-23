UPC President Akena optimistic following party win in Dokolo

UPC President Jimmy Akena says the party's win in Dokolo is only a signal of bigger things to come, speaking hours after the Electoral Commission declared Sara Nyangkori Agutti the new Dokolo Woman MP; Akena says the party is busy building its grassroots network in the run-up to the coming general elections, where he thinks the UPC will perform very well, adding that they hope to have mobilized over 90 percent of members, especially in Lango sub-region, by 2026.