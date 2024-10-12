UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL: IUEA and Muni University in 1-1 draw

International University of East Africa (IUEA) salvaged a point in their encounter with Muni University in the Pepsi University Football League, last evening at Muni University Grounds. The three points were in the hands of the hosts but substitute, following a 1-0 lead, Bob Bayiga stole the show in the stoppage time of the match to win the visitors a point. The point moved IUEA to second position on the group E table, four points in two matches, two behind the table leaders, Uganda Martyrs University. The league will continue tomorrow with action between Islamic University in Uganda and defending champions Nkumba University.