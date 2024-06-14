Ugandans with albinism decry stigmatization, call for better access to health resources

People living with albinism in Uganda have decried stigmatization and marginalization. They were in Jinja to mark International Albinism Awareness Day. Peter Ojik, one of their leaders, says there is a challenge of accessing creams, which has led to many people with albinism getting cancer. He called upon the government to make it easy for them to access the essential creams in its health centers free of charge.