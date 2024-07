Uganda Wildlife Authority celebrates World Chimpanzee Day in Kanungu to promote conservation

The Uganda Wildlife Authority chose to celebrate this year’s World Chimpanzee Day in Kanungu district as a way of motivating residents in the area to conserve and protect chimpanzees. The day was celebrated at Ngoto Tourism Hub in Kanungu district, which is close to Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, home to dozens of chimpanzees