Uganda to build new roads in Karamoja

The Uganda National Roads Authority is set to construct two more new roads in Karamoja, including the Moroto-Kotido road and the Kotido-Kaabong-Karenga roads, to improve access to the sub-region. The revelation came as the Authority's Executive Director, Allen Kagina, inspected two main roads in the area, which are in their final stages of construction in Moroto. The Moroto-Lokitanya 42 km road connects Moroto to the Kenya border, and the Muyembe-Nakapiripirit 92 km road connects Bugisu and Sebei to Karamoja, at a cost of over 206 billion and 399 billion shillings, respectively. Contracts for the work have already been awarded.