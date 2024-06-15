Uganda Law Society condemns MP Akamba's re-arrest, calls for upholding of legal rights

The Uganda Law Society has condemned the manner in which Busiki County MP Paul Akamba was re-arrested moments after he had been granted bail by the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala. Addressing the media in Kampala, Uganda Law Society President Bernard Oundo said such actions by the security operatives undermined the MP's right to liberty, which had been granted by the court. NTV also spoke to Parliament spokesperson Chris Obore, who confirmed that the embattled MP is under the custody of security apparatus.