Uganda launches 'Vegetable for All' project to boost nutrition

The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition, together with the government of Uganda, launched the Vegetable for All project, aiming to improve dietary standards among Ugandans by increasing the consumption of vegetables. The project will work in eight areas: Kampala, Wakiso, Mpigi, Mukono, Mityana, Kayunga, Jinja, and Mbale. Their target is to reach 3,154,190 people, including 1,576,772 women, especially low-income earners.