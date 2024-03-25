Uganda launches 5-year disaster management plan

The Office of the Prime Minister and Compassion International has launched a 5-year collaborative plan to respond to and manage various disaster situations, considering the emerging challenges associated with climate change. The plan will include preventing, responding to, and managing disasters common in Uganda, such as landslides, flooding, famine, and fires, among others. The Assistant Commissioner in charge of disaster management in the Office of the Prime Minister, Rose Nakabugo, says that collaboration with other stakeholders is critical for the timely response and management of disaster situations.