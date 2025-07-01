Activists link some diseases to poor quality foods

Civil society organisations that are involved in promoting food justice and children's human rights are concerned about the unregulated food environments in Uganda. Speaking to journalists in Kampala, the activists say the government should urgently approve the draft Nutrient Profiling Model in Uganda. According to them, without the rising burden of Non-communicable diseases like cancer, stomach ulcers because some substandard products end up on the market and due to unregulated advertising.