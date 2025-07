City attackers in court over stealing from pedestrians

A group of men who were arrested on Saturday for allegedly attacking and robbing bags, money, phones, among other items from members of the public have been brought to the Law Development Centre Magistrates' court to be charged.The suspects were wearing yellow t-shirts bearing the portrait of President Museveni. On that day, Museveni picked forms to express interest in the NRM chairmanship at the party headquarters in Kampala.