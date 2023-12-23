Uganda Episcopal chairman seeks apology over prayer event accusations

Chairman of the Uganda Episcopal Conference, Bishop Anthony Zziwa, has called on opposition politicians to apologize to the Inter-Religious Council. This comes after accusations that the council shunned a prayer event organized by the National Unity Platform in Kampala on Wednesday. The politicians claimed that clergy members were invited but none attended. However, Bishop Zziwa, who also serves as the Bishop of Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese, clarified that they had never received any invitation from the opposition party members.