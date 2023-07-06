Uganda CAA conducts search, rescue training in Buliisa District

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has conducted training on search and rescue in Buliisa district to provide the locals with knowledge of first aid in case of a calamity. Geoffrey Okot, the manager in charge of air traffic management at the civil aviation authority says the training is aimed at sensitizing and promoting successful coordination between UCAA, the local authorities, and other agencies. Okot says the western part of the country has several airplane routes to different countries and in case an accident happens people have to know what to do.