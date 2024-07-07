UCC develops mobile app for visually impaired learners

The Uganda Communications Commission has trained a total of 49 blind pupils at Bishop Wills Demonstration School on how to use the newly- developed app that's designed to assist the visually impaired pupils with the use of mobile phones. In Uganda, the educational landscape for visually- impaired learners presents significant challenges with about 2.5 million children living with disabilities, but fewer than 250,000 access some form of education. It's against that background that the Uganda Communications Commission in partnership with Susie Harvesting Company came out to help the blind people that have been left out for a long time.