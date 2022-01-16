TVET institutions get Shs 21billion support

The World Bank has extended a 21 billion shillings loan to the ministry of education and sports under the Albertine regional sustainable development project, to provide first-rate training in the critical oil and gas sector. The world bank loan will enable the institutes of Kichwamba technical institute, Lake Katwe technical institute and Uganda petroleum institute to build three workshops for students studying to work in the oil and gas sector. The development comes as the country prepares to have its first oil in 2023.