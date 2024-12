Tourism PS shades light on 2024 challenges, achievements

As Uganda seeks to attain middle-income status and achieve economic transformation, the government is working to implement a 10-fold growth program by 2040. In this endeavor, however, one of the key priority sectors expected to drive this growth is tourism. NTV’s Benjamin Jumbe speaks with the Permanent Secretary in the Tourism Ministry, Doreen Katusiime, about the industry’s performance for the year and prospects for 2025.