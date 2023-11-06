Tororo residents protest in demand for routine road maintenance

Police in Tororo district used tear gas to disperse demonstrators protesting the poor state of the Tororo Nangongera Busolwe road, which connects Tororo to Namutumba district. The demonstrations, held in three different locations - Soko, Kirewa, and Morikiwa, were prompted by concerns that the road remains in a very deteriorated condition, despite assurances by the president that it would be upgraded to a tarmac road. The angry residents pointed out that many lives have been lost on this road due to its poor condition.