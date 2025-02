THX foundation joins fund raising for Martin Nsubuga with 21m shillings

Let's continue with the topic of football, as a charity organization known as THX 22 has come to the rescue of Buddu Saaza FC's ailing player Martin Nsubuga with a cash donation of 21 million shillings. Nsubuga, also known as Nabutono, has been at the Rosewell Hospital intensive care unit battling tetanus for the last three weeks. The family says they need up to 2 million shillings every day to cater for his medical bills.