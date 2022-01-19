TERTIARY EDUCATION: MPs want admission processes improved

The ministry of education and sports has proposed a 31 billion shilling increment in the sector budget for the next financial year. The budget for the period 2022/23 under scrutiny by the education committee of parliament is 3.82 trillion shillings up from 3.79 trillion allocated for the running financial year. Pushed by the committee members, the ministry delegation, led by the state minister for higher education John Chrysostom Muyingo hinted at a bill for a single joint admission period to university and other tertiary institutions.