TEEN PREGNANCY: Health Centers overwhelmed by number of teen patients

In Sembabule district, Head teachers, doctors and local authorities are worried about the big number of pregnant teens there. Today, a big number of pregnant teens overwhelmed Mateete health centre III, one of the health centres in Sembabule district, seeking maternal health care. In the months of October, November and December 2021, the district registered 86 cases of pregnant students according to Dr. Henry Kawungu a Clinical Officer in the hospital.