Tea farmers uproot plantations amid plummeting prices in Bushenyi

Tea farmers in the Bushenyi district are uprooting their plantations due to frustration over a fall in the prices of green tea leaves. In 2022, the crop was valued at 650 shillings a kilogram but began dropping in 2023 to 100 shillings, then rose slightly to 150 shillings and eventually came to rest at 250 shillings around October.