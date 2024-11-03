Survivors of Kiteezi landfill incident seek compensation

The residents who survived the August 10 Kiteezi landfill incident are calling on the government to address the inconvenience they encountered in seeking compensation for the crisis. These residents gathered at Asia Kids School in Kasangati Town Council, Wakiso District. The residents noted that some of their properties were damaged during the rescue efforts, while other houses sustained cracks. Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago says KCCA should be central in any decision-making.