STUDYING UNDER A TREE :Kasese leaders call for support in setting up buildings

Pupils at Kihaara Primary School Kasese municipality have been compelled to study under trees, due to a shortage of classrooms. Agnes Masika, the headteacher, says this is because the block housing P7 and P6 is dilapidated, and a risk to human life for both learners and teachers. The school has over 600 pupils, minus adequate chalkboards.