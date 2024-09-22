Study calls for boost in postpartum family planning services | HEALTH FOCUS

Health researchers have cited immediate postpartum family planning as one of the high-impact interventions to address unwanted pregnancies in the country, calling for increased investment in this area. This follows a study by the Makerere University School of Public Health under the Research for Scalable Solutions, which assessed the scale, reach, quality, and cost of service delivery for high-impact practices in family planning in Uganda. The study revealed gaps in the delivery of family planning services. The Health Ministry has maintained that family planning is not just a medical issue but also a development issue, as Benjamin Jumbe reports…