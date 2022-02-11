Student injured by teargas canister seeks justice and assistance

Richard Ssebuganda, a Makerere University student, sustained severe injuries after a tear gas canister that fell into his room, on Tuesday. The explosion shattered his right hand, which is why he preparing to undergo surgery. Ssebuganda is also seeking justice and assistance from the Uganda Police and the University administration, as he was on campus when he got injured. As Raymond Tamale reports, the University is offering unspecified support to Ssebuganda.