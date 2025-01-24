State Minister for Bunyoro Affairs asks people in Hoima to seize new opportunities

State Minister for Bunyoro Affairs, Janipher Namuyangu, has encouraged the people of Bunyoro to seize business opportunities arising from the ongoing construction of Hoima Stadium. The stadium, primarily designed for soccer matches, will also accommodate other sports like athletics. With a proposed seating capacity of 20,000, it is one of three venues in Uganda expected to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), a tournament that will be co-hosted by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania.