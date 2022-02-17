SAGE MONEY: Government calls on the elderly to register

The government has called upon senior citizens above the age of 80 to turn up for the ongoing national registration exercise which started on Monday this week. The minister of state for the elderly Dominic Mafabi Gidudu says this activity is aimed at recording personal information of senior citizens who lack national Identity Cards and those whose Identity Cards have a mismatch in particulars such that they can be issued with new ones. Over 340,000 older persons in the country benefit from individual monthly pay of 25,000 shillings under the Social Assistance Grant for the Elderly (SAGE) programme.