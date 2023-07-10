Requiem mass held for deceased tycoon Apollo Nyegamehe

The former Prime Minister, Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda, has commended the late Apollo Nyegamehe, also known as Aponye, for saving the government from utter embarrassment when he offered to supply food to people around Kampala and Wakiso during the Covid-19 lockdown. Dr Rugunda, who was conveying the President's eulogy at Nyegamehe's requiem mass in Rubaga, said suppliers could not supply food. The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa, defended the deceased against accusations of supplying poor quality beans, by saying these had been sold to Aponye from other Ugandans, who ended up tarnishing the reputation of the deceased.