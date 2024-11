Refugees and locals in Bidi Bidi unite to tackle e-waste

Refugees in Bidi Bidi Refugee Settlement in Yumbe District have teamed up with locals to raise awareness about the dangers of poor electronic waste disposal to both human health and the environment. The initiative includes repairing and reusing disposed electrical appliances to help protect the environment. So far, the group has repaired more than 3,400 electrical appliances out of the targeted 5,000.