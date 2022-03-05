Prime Minister’s office to settle land claimants

Victims of Bukinda Land Eviction, who recently pitched camp at the Office of the Resident District Commissioner, seeking answers to their fate, will have to wait longer for a final response on whether they will stay in the area. This follows a meeting between the stranded residents and a team from the Office of the Prime Minister, led by the State Minister for Disaster Preparedness and Refugees Esther Anyakun as well as the Bunyoro Affairs State Minister Jennifer Namuyangu. While addressing the partners at the Office of the Camp Commandant, Esther Anyakun, the State Minister for Disaster Preparedness and Refugees noted that the residents are being misled by a section of people who are claiming ownership over land where they had been relocated in Kyeeya Area. For the last two weeks over 800 residents from Bukinda Area have been pitching Camp at the Office of the RDC Kikuube.