Prime Minister assures Kapchorwa residents cattle rustling will soon end

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has vowed that government will end the increasing cases of cattle raids and killings by the Karimojong warriors who raid cows. She also called on the army to join in the construction of schools and area health centers. She was speaking at the launch of Tarehe Sita activities for Elgon sub region, in Kapchorwa. The festivities are expected to be held in Mbale. In his remarks, the Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu assured residents that nobody would ever disrupt the peace and security in Uganda.