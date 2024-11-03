President Museveni stresses fight against corruption as key to economic growth

President Museveni has noted that the continued growth of the economy will not realize more progress in the country unless the fight against corruption is won. The call came as he attended a thanksgiving ceremony for Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa, who was recently elevated to the rank of Canon in the Anglican Church. He cited the Uganda Revenue Authority, which he said had been found at fault and would be resolved soon.