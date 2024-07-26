President Museveni pays tribute to Simon Peter Aleper

President Museveni has paid his last respects to the former National Resistance Movement Vice Chairman for Karamoja, Simon Peter Aleper, at the NRM party secretariat in Kampala. Prayers were held for the deceased at the secretariat before the body departed for Moroto. Aleper, who represented Moroto County in the 10th parliament, was killed in a motor accident on Wednesday along the Mbale-Iganga road on his way back to Kampala to attend the CEC meeting. Jackson Onyango has more from the NRM secretariat.