President Museveni is in Arusha for EAC summit

President Museveni has today departed for Arusha, Tanzania, to join fellow regional leaders in celebrating the 25th anniversary of the East African Community. The event, themed “Promoting Trade, Sustainable Development, Peace, and Security for Improved Livelihoods,” highlights the region's commitment to fostering integration and prosperity. The East African Community is an intergovernmental organization embracing 8 countries: Burundi, Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, and the Federal Republic of Somalia.