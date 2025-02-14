President Museveni commissions Kabale roads

President Museveni says funding to road infrastructure projects will be scaled up, despite prevailing financial constraints. The president says that with cumulative annual capital investments of up to 10 trillion shillings in road works, the ripple effects on socioeconomic development will soon become huge. The president's assurance came as he commissioned roads in Kabale Municipality worth 21 billion shillings, funded under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development USMID. The World Bank and Government jointly financed the urban infrastructure projects in the past 10 years and across 33 local governments.