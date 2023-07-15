Power from Karuma dam to cost more

The Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited has affirmed that the price of a unit of electricity generated from the Karuma Hydropower dam will be 5 US cents, or about UGX 4 before tax and other costs are factored in. This means that the cost of electricity from Karuma Hydro Power will be higher, due to the higher cost of the loan, 1.7 billion US dollars sourced from Exim Bank of China, which Uganda has started servicing even before the power plant is complete.