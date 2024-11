Pope Francis appoints new Bishop For Nebbi Diocese

Pope Francis has appointed Fr. Constantine Rupiny as the 5th bishop of Nebbi Catholic Diocese, succeeding Raphael Wokorach, who was elevated to the office of Archbishop of Nebbi this year. Fr. Rupiny, a native of Nebbi Diocese, was, until his appointment, the Rector of Uganda Martyrs National Major Seminary in Alokulum, Gulu, since 2023.