Ponsiano Lwakataka wins Mbarara rally

In motorsport, veteran driver Ponsiano Lwakataka clinched the first round of this season's National Rally Championship, which climaxed today in Mbarara. The win sees Lwakataka secure a fifth victory in Mbarara. However, the highlight was marked by an unfortunate incident in which Odeon Tumwebaze, driving a Toyota Altezza, knocked a fan dead after hitting a hump and swerving into onlooking fans.