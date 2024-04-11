Policy analysts recommend salary commission, Auditor General urged to decline Shs500M

Policy analysts have recommended the need to set up a commission that will determine the salaries, remuneration, and retirement benefits of government employees. They feel it will lead to equity across the board instead of the practice of singling out packages for individuals. Meanwhile, they have asked the Auditor General, John Muwanga, who will retire this year after serving for 20 years not to take the 500 million shillings.