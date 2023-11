Police proceeds with evictions despite local objections

Despite objections from locals and area leaders, the police have announced that they will continue with plans to evict squatters on its land in the areas of Kira Municipality and Nakawa Division. The force says the move is intended to reclaim its barracks premises. The land houses the Kireka Police Barracks as well as the Special Investigations Unit. However, several people who are not active service personnel also live there.