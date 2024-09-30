Police officer murders 32-year-old former girlfriend, Babra Kongai

The Kampala Metropolitan Police reveals that it is holding Police Constable No. 55295 Alex Adei on allegations of murder. He is reported to have shot and killed 32-year-old former girlfriend Babra Kongai and Police Constable No. 69923 Seezi Tusiime at Ntinda Police Barracks, last evening. PC Adei reportedly entered Kongai's residence and opened fire on PC Tusiime, who was inside the house, before he shot Babra as she attempted to flee the scene. He was later apprehended by police officers and is now in custody at Jinja Road police station. The bodies of the deceased have been conveyed to the City Mortuary at Mulago, and investigations into the matter are ongoing, ahead of Adei's arraignment in court.