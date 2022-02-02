Police and Army deployed at Karugutu secondary school over strike

Police and the army deployed at Karugutu Secondary School in Ntoroko district after students went on strike protesting what they called mismanagement of the school by the school Headteacher. The students allege that the headteacher of the government-aided school connived with a contractor to divert over seventy million shillings donated to the school to construct a girls' dormitory and improve the school's infrastructure. The District Chief Administrative officer took over management as the accused headteacher Micheal Mugabe reportedly stepped aside to pave way for investigations.