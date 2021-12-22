PM Nabbanja speaks on achievements in six months in office

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has urged Ugandans to be more vigilant in the fight against covid19 and adhere to the protection measures as the country faces a new threat from the Omicron variant. Nabbanja also says that her interaction with local leaders in the 19 districts that she has visited in her first six months of office has resulted in an improvement of service delivery and timely coordination and supervision of government projects.