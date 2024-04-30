Petition filed for formalized Qadhis' courts in Uganda

The Islamic Women’s Initiative for Justice, Law, and Peace, along with Mwanga Mastullah Ashah, have filed a Constitutional petition seeking the implementation of formalized Qadhis’ courts as mandated under Article 129(1)(d) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda. In the petition, the petitioners contend that the delay in enacting the Administration of Muslim Personal Law Bill poses serious implications for Muslim women in Uganda. Presently, informal Qadhis courts operate without proper regulation or a legal framework. These courts, they say, lack oversight and accountability, leading to issues of gender discrimination, biased judgments, and limited access to justice, particularly for women who are the majority of litigants.