PENTECOSTAL CHURCH TROUBLES: Analysts warn about risks of factionalism in Church | Panorama

Factionalism among leaders in the Pentecostal church in Uganda is reawakening calls for regulation of a church movement, that is increasingly dominant and savvy in leveraging ties with the ruling regime to amass power and in some cases evade accountability amidst reports of power abuses. Regulating religious practice is fraught with challenges and faces pushback from believers who cite the freedom to worship enshrined in the Constitution of Uganda. As such believers reject the view that conflict in the church is a premise for the State to infringe on these freedoms.