PANORAMA: Why fight against GBV persists

Cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence have been rampant across communities over the years, manifesting in various forms including emotional, psychological, and physical violence. In so many homes, the onset of COVID-19 worsened the situation, by increasing social and personal anxiety, stress, economic pressure, social isolation, including with abusive family members or partners, and rising alcohol and substance use, resulting in increased abuse. Tonight, Panorama explores why this degrading vice still sticks out like a soar thumb amidst all efforts to fight it.