Over 500 pilgrims from Nebbi spend night in Nakasongola

More than 500 people walking from Nebbi district to Namugongo for Martyrs' Day will spend the night in the Nakasongola district. The team's safety on the road is guaranteed by the presence of traffic police and volunteer traffic guides. HERBERT KAMOGA reports that one of them is Robert Orombi, who has guided the team over a distance of more than 300km under the supervision of traffic police.